Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Share Sweet Flying Kiss After RCB’s Dominant Win Over LSG

In a night filled with high drama and high scores, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a sensational six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday, securing a Top 2 finish in the league standings. While the on-field heroics grabbed headlines, it was a heartwarming post-match moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that stole hearts across the internet. Chasing a daunting target of 228 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB got off to a flying start thanks to a vintage Virat Kohli performance. The star opener blazed his way to a quickfire 54 off 30 balls, laying the foundation for what turned out to be one of the finest chases of the season.

But the real fireworks came from the middle order. Jitesh Sharma was unstoppable, hammering 85 off just 33 deliveries, and alongside Mayank Agarwal, who chipped in with a brisk 41 off 23, the duo added 107 runs for the fifth wicket. Their partnership ensured that RCB overhauled the target with eight balls to spare, sending fans into a frenzy and securing a spot in Qualifier 1, where they will face table-toppers Punjab Kings on Thursday. Earlier, LSG had posted a mammoth 227/3 after being put in to bat, with captain Rishabh Pant leading from the front. Pant smashed an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, reaching his century in just 54 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh added a powerful 67 off 37. Despite their efforts, RCB’s batting depth and momentum proved too strong.

However, it wasn’t just the on-field action that caught the public’s attention. After the win, cameras captured a tender exchange between Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. From the stands, Anushka was seen blowing flying kisses toward Virat, who responded in kind from the field. The romantic gesture quickly went viral. With this victory, RCB have not only secured a place in the playoffs but also reignited hopes of lifting their maiden IPL trophy. As they prepare to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, fans will be hoping the team carries this momentum — and magic — all the way to the final.

