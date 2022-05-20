Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's return to form in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to stay in the race for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Virat Kohli hit 73 runs off 54 balls and guided RCB to the victory. To note, RCB won their 8th match of the season and thereby keep their playoff hopes alive. Kohli was the chief architect of the game and Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram Story after hubby's Man of the Match award. Taking to her Instagram Stories post the match, Anushka shared a picture of Virat in which he is seen raising his bat in the air in celebratory mood. She added a heart emoticon and hands joined in prayer emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the Aanand L Rai directorial. She is now gearing up to get back to films with Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will get into the shoes of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film revolves around the journey of Jhulan, from convincing her parents to play cricket, breaking stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest woman cricketers India has ever produced. Talking about seeking help from Virat, Anushka recently told Harper's Bazaar in an interview, "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."