Anushka Sharma hails BCCI’s decision of pay equality policy for Indian women cricketers

Anushka Sharma recently applauded BCCI for implementing pay equality policy for Indian women cricketers. BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that India women cricketers will get the same match fee as their male counterparts as the board takes the first step towards tackling discrimination.

Shah in a series of tweets said that the Indian cricket board is implementing a pay equity policy for its contracted women players."I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI Women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted."The BCCI Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added.

Former India captain Mithali Raj welcomed the decision, saying: "This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you Jay Shah Sir and the BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today."