Anushka Sharma Hugs Teary-Eyed Virat Kohli After RCB’s First-Ever IPL Title Win (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year wait for an Indian Premier League title with a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. While the team effort sealed the historic victory, the spotlight remained on veteran batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, who shared an emotional moment after the win.

RCB finally lifts the IPL trophy 🏆

And Virat runs straight into the arms of Anushka.

As RCB clinched the title on the final ball of the match, Kohli sank to the ground and covered his face in disbelief. In the stands, Anushka reacted the same way, placing her hands on her face. Moments later, she jumped in joy and hugged fellow RCB supporters in the private box. The actor soon made her way to the boundary rope where she embraced Kohli, who was in tears. It was a deeply personal moment as the couple shared a long hug after what was one of the biggest wins in Kohli's career.

Earlier in the evening, former RCB star AB de Villiers arrived at the stadium to support his old team. As the crowd erupted with chants of “AB, AB,” Anushka also joined in, smiling into the camera while cheering on her husband’s side.

RCB posted a total of 190 for 9, with Kohli scoring a steady 43 from 35 balls. At the halfway mark, the target looked gettable for Punjab Kings, but a disciplined effort from the RCB bowlers turned the tide.

Josh Hazlewood bowled two crucial dot balls in the final over, leaving Punjab Kings short despite Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 61 off 30 deliveries. Punjab managed only 184 for 7, handing RCB a long-awaited triumph.

The win sparked massive celebrations among fans and marked the culmination of Kohli’s 18-year journey with the franchise.

