Any T20 World Cup match can change in an instant says India legend Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The New York Strikers, the triumphant international franchise known for their outstanding season in both the Abu Dhabi T10 and Legends Cricket Trophy, are slated to resume their journey in the upcoming editions of the same.

The Colombo Strikers are also meant to return in the upcoming LPL 2024 (Lanka Premier League 2024) following the New York Strikers' success in international format. Yuvraj Singh and Daniel Christian, two distinguished members of the Strikers franchise who have participated in international tournaments, shared their thoughts on what they hope to see from the current T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the impact of the current conditions on the T20 World Cup players, Yuvraj Singh, member of the New York Strikers as well as the ambassador of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, shares, "I don't think you need much experience for conditions. If you arrive early and adjust to the weather, the players have the required experience."

In particular, Yuvraj Singh, a legendary cricket player, contributed greatly to the team's outstanding performances. During the Legends Cricket Trophy season 2 finals, Singh displayed flashes of his vintage stroke-making ability for his talented squad to succeed.

Remarking if the current World Cup can cause upsets, Yuvraj Singh shares, "A World Cup is about upsets. We have already seen a few upsets so far so no team can be taken for granted. The super 8 is going to get interesting now and each team are in with a chance to qualify for the semis."

Sharing thoughts about the World Cup being held in the United States, New York Strikers esteemed player Daniel Christian shares, "I think it has been a bit of a slow start for a lot of the teams to see. Witnessing the current conditions, the teams present will need to make every effort to perform well."

"Seeing how everyone is simultaneously adjusting to the game regarding if the ball will spin and if the slow balls will hold up, the environment is incredibly fascinating. On the field, winning with a 200 or a 140 can't be guaranteed." remarked Daniel

The New York Superstar Strikers, who made their debut this past year, had an incredible journey as they went out with a full-out power play in the international season. To ensure they consistently delivered on the promise of maintaining an exciting game, some of the greatest legends in history, such as Chadwick Walton, Daniel Christian, Rahul Sharma, and Alviro Petersen, teamed up and leveraged their strengths to power the New York Strikers as the best.

Not to mention legendary cricketers like Babar Azam, who was the world's best ODI batsman while playing for the Colombo Strikers, have called the New York Strikers as his home. After playing in an international league for the first time outside of Pakistan, Babar Azam's fast-bowling century in the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be remembered throughout history.

Sagar Khanna, owner of the New York Strikers franchise, shared his encouragement, saying, "All team squads of the T20 World Cup have the unique ability to create memorable moments both on and off the field. We are looking forward to an outstanding T20 World Cup with exceptional performances from all the teams."

In an incredible display of strength and persistence, the New York Strikers squad quickly rose to the pinnacle of cricket success, accomplishing unmatched success in an exceptionally short amount of time. From first-ever finalists to defending champions, the New York Strikers will make their debuts in the second half of the year in the Lanka Premier League, Lanka T10, and Abu Dhabi T10.

