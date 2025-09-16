Apollo Tyres to Be New Jersey Sponsor of Indian Cricket Team: Report

Indian National Cricket Team: Apollo Tyres has been finalised as the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing Dream11. According to the media reports, the tyre manufacturer will pay around Rs 4.5 crore per match, up from the Rs 4 crore per game that Dream11 was paying earlier. The deal will run until 2027 and will cover approximately 130 fixtures during this period. The bidding for the sponsorship was held on September 16. TimesofIndia.com reported that Canva and JK Tyre were also in contention, while Birla Optus Paints showed interest but chose not to enter the bidding process.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited Expressions of Interest for lead sponsor rights on September 2. The board restricted participation from gaming, betting, crypto and tobacco brands. Companies from sectors such as sportswear, banking, non-alcoholic beverages, appliances, and insurance were also not allowed.

The need for a new sponsor arose after Dream11 exited, following the government’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 which hurt its operations.

India are currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi without a jersey sponsor.