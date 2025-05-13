Aqib Javed appointed as Director of High-Performance after Hesson's selection as Pakistan's white-ball head coach

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 : Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket Mike Hesson has been announced as Pakistan's white-ball head coach and Aqib Javed, who held the position on an interim basis, has been appointed as the Director of High-Performance on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement to confirm Hesson's appointment. It read, "Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after the Pakistan men's team tour to New Zealand in April."

Hesson is currently the head coach of Islamabad United, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League. The 50-year-old replaced Aqib, who held the position for five months on an interim basis after Gary Kirsten left just six months into his stint.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the statement.

"Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!" he concluded.

Hesson was appointed New Zealand's head coach in 2012 and enjoyed six successful years. With Hesson at the helm, the Kiwis emerged as a dominant force and stormed into their first World Cup final in 2015, which they lost against Australia.

Before Hesson's appointment, Pakistan enjoyed success in patches under Aqib. They outwitted England's 'Bazball' and secured a 2-1 home Test series victory. They toured Australia and sealed a historic 2-1 ODI series triumph, but it all fell apart in the preceding months.

Pakistan, the hosts of the Champions Trophy earlier this year, crashed out of their party in the group stage after successive defeats against New Zealand and India. Pakistan then toured New Zealand and were clobbered in the T20I series, which they lost by 4-1.

In the ODIs, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were notable absentees in the T20Is failed to turn around Pakistan's fate as the Blackcaps swept the series away with a commanding 3-0 triumph.

Naqvi feels Aqib's appointment as Director of High-Performance will strengthen the nation's cricket infrastructure. He sees the former Pakistan quick's appointment alongside Hesson as a significant step towards their "strategic vision" for the nation's cricket.

"To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket," Naqvi said.

