"Archery Premier League can be the bridge to my ultimate Olympic dream": Deepika Kumari

New Delhi [India], September 30 : India's ace archer and former world number one Deepika Kumari has hailed the coming inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League (APL) as a landmark moment for the sport in India, stressing that the professional franchise-based competition will help her compete with and against the world's best, which can play a vital role in her pursuit of an Olympic medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Recurve archer Deepika, who will possibly mark her fifth and last Olympic appearance in 2028, said the APL is the kind of competition she needs to fine-tune her game for the "ultimate target".

"For me, LA 2028 is the ultimate target. I have always dreamt of standing on the Olympic podium, and I believe the Archery Premier League can power my journey towards that dream. The league will replicate the kind of pressure and intensity we face at the Olympicsplaying in front of packed audiences, every arrow carrying importance and competing against the world's best. Learning to thrive in that environment will make me stronger for Los Angeles," Deepika said as quoted by a press release from the Archery Association of India (AAI).

Widely regarded as the face of Indian archery, Deepika has been a trailblazer for over a decade. Rising from Jamshedpur to the international stage, she has been ranked world number one multiple times, won numerous World Cup medals, and is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. Her journey has inspired countless young athletes to take up the sport, and her experience makes her one of the leading medal hopes for the country in the next Olympic Games.

Deepika added that competing alongside global stars, including American legend and multiple-time Olympic medallist Brady Ellison, will bring invaluable learning opportunities.

"When the Indian and international archers share the same team, we exchange training methods, strategies and mindsets. That is how standards rise. I am excited to see how we push each other, which will help in lifting the level of Indian archery," she added.

Beyond her own ambitions, Deepika emphasised that the APL will be a game-changer for grassroots talent.

"Archery is an expensive sport. Many children in villages with great talent cannot afford equipment or academies. With big companies investing in the league and with CSR funds reaching the right places, we can break that barrier. This league will not only give youngsters visibility but also real opportunities to pursue archery as a career," said Deepika.

She also underlined the importance of creating visibility for the sport in India. "Archery has such a rich history in our culture, but very few people truly understand it. Through television, advertising and social media, the league can capture attention and make archery a sport that inspires the next generation. The more people know about us, the more children will dream of becoming archers," she remarked.

The APL, set to launch on October 2, will feature leading Indian and international archers competing in a franchise-based format that combines recurve and compound disciplines. Designed to bring spectators closer to the action, the league introduces innovative rules and a fast-paced format, making the sport more engaging for audiences both in stadiums and on broadcast platforms.

For Deepika, this new beginning is more than a competition it is about belief. "The APL could be the bridge between where we are today and where we want to be at the Olympics. It gives us the atmosphere, the challenges and the motivation to keep pushing forward."

The Archery Premier League is scheduled to take place in the evening primetime, starting October 2 - October 12, at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor