New Delhi [India], November 4 : Following Team India's triumph of 2025 Women's CWC, nation celebrates the rise of Indian women's justice to gradational level, one must not forget to credit former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary and current ICC president Jay Shah for truly backing a truly inclusive vision of women in sport.

While Jay is currently serving as ICC president, it was under his leadership as secretary of BCCI from 2019 to 2024 that the board embraced the idea of pay equality and enhanced professional leagues for women cricketers and grassroots investment and civil visibility, which has now empowered Indian women cricketers who now inspire millions of girls across the planet to take up Cricket.

Furthermore, the results speak for themselves, particularly in the case of the Indian women's team, which had performed poorly, lacking purpose and pride.

It was under Jay Shah's leadership as BCCI Secretary that the Indian women's cricket team underwent a major transformation, evolving from a promising pursuit to a world-class sporting enterprise. His tenure at BCCI was marked by bold reforms that have elevated the game both on and off the field for women in sports.

One of the most groundbreaking moves during his tenure was pay equality between male and female cricketers, a decision which, in the long run, communicated an important point about equality and respect for both genders.

This was followed by the launch of the professional women's cricket league WPL, something which not just Indian cricketers, but women cricketers from across the world had long been requesting. WPL's international exposure and reach are now providing women cricketers with a platform that not only gives them a wider audience but also offers financial stability and a competitive platform where they can hone their skills alongside players from across the globe.

Further, BCCI's Grassroots investment has surged, with even grassroot players now getting increased backing that helps in the identification and building of women cricketers from across the country. These sweats have not only expanded the gift pool but also inspired young girls to dream big in the realm of justice.

The launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 marked a seismic shift in the geography of Indian women's cricket. Inspired by the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the WPL has sculpted its own dynamic, marketable ecosystem, developed to elevate women cricketers and provide them with professional opportunities.

Like in men's cricket, WPL provides a platform where female cricketers from even countries which hardly get any international matches get a platform to play players from another country, further, even our domestic players who might not have gotten opportunity to represent India now get the exposure of high- stakes competition and international level matches, while getting a chance to learn from best in the industry.

WPL is now slowly bridging a long-standing gap, offering a platform that had preliminarily been out of reach for generations of women players.

It was Jay Shah's strategic vision and unwavering support of women cricketers that enabled the Indian women's cricket team to finally secure their first ICC Trophy, an achievement that will create waves and help build a solid foundation for the growth of women's cricket.

