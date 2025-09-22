'Are Umpire Se To Mil Le’: Gautam Gambhir’s Comment Goes Viral as India Maintains No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s remark during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan has gone viral. After India sealed a six-wicket win on Sunday, Gambhir was seen asking his players to greet the umpires while maintaining their stance of not shaking hands with the Pakistan cricketers. The no-handshake policy began in the group stage when skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to greet Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss. The Indian players also avoided the customary post-match handshake. On Sunday in Dubai, the pattern continued. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, who guided India past the target of 172, walked straight to the dressing room without greeting the opposition.

Umpire se toh mil le 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0FfGoMS3M — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 22, 2025

A video from the match later showed Gambhir calling his players back. He asked them to at least acknowledge the officials. “Are umpire se to mil le,” Gambhir said. reports suggest that the Indian players then returned to the field and shook hands with the match officials, including Andy Pycroft, before heading off again.

India’s victory was set up by a 105-run opening stand. Abhishek Sharma scored 74, while Shubman Gill added 47. Tilak Varma sealed the result with a boundary in the 19th over. The Men in Blue chased down the target with seven balls left.

India will now face Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The top two teams from the Super Four will qualify for the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

