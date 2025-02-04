“Arey, Coach Hai Woh…”: Team India’s Throwdown Specialist Raghu Denied Entry at Hotel After Being Mistaken for Fan by Nagpur Police (VIDEO)

Raghavendra Dwivedi, also known as Raghu, a key member of India’s cricket support staff, was briefly stopped by police outside the team hotel in Nagpur on Monday. The officers, unable to recognize him, initially blocked his entry into the Radisson Blu hotel.

GOAT Raghu of Indian cricket team was denied entry by Nagpur police 😂



Nagpur police guarding Rohit Sharma's boys too strictly 😎 pic.twitter.com/iko9TTD0hP — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 4, 2025

In a viral video, two police officers are seen stopping Raghu, mistaking him for an intruder. Video journalists at the scene identified him as a member of the Indian team, shouting, “Arey, coach hai who. Team ke saath hai. Bus se utra hai” (He's a coach… member of the team. He just deboarded the bus). After a brief exchange, Raghu was allowed through. He handled the situation smoothly and later collected his bags before entering the hotel.

Read Also | India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets Sell Out Within Minutes of Going Live

Who is Raghu?

Raghu is a crucial figure in India’s cricket setup. Sachin Tendulkar personally selected him in 2011 as a throwdown specialist, a role that has since become indispensable to the team’s training regimen. His expertise in replicating fast deliveries, spin variations, and bouncers has helped top Indian batsmen prepare for international challenges.

Known for his precision, Raghu delivers throwdowns at speeds exceeding 150 km/h. His skills initially earned him a place in Karnataka’s state squad. He later gained prominence at the National Cricket Academy and, on Tendulkar’s recommendation, became a permanent member of India’s support staff.

Over the years, Raghu has played a key role in sharpening the batting techniques of top players, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. His behind-the-scenes work ensures Indian batters stay prepared for the toughest bowling attacks in the world.

The India national cricket team won the T20I series against England and will now play a three-match ODI series starting February 6. The tour is also seen as preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.