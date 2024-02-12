Army organises Upper Assam T20 Cup at Doomduma Cricket Academy Ground

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 12 : The Indian Army organised the Upper Assam T20 Cricket Cup under Operation Sadbhavna from February 8 to February 11 at Doomduma Cricket Academy Ground, Tinsukia, Assam.

"A total of eight teams participated in the tournament to promote a sporting culture amongst the youth," as per an official statement.

In the final match, Doomduma Cricket Club emerged victorious.

The tournament created a sense of unity and solidarity among the general public, giving a platform for young sportsmen to display their skills.

"Indian Army is committed to conducting more such events in the future for the betterment of the youth of the region," read an official statement.

