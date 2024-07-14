Arshdeep, Jadeja arrive for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Jitesh Sharma arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai to attend the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Sunday.

Arshdeep and Jadeja recently won the ICC T20 World Cup with Team India in the West Indies, defeating South Africa by seven runs on June 29 to end an 11-year-old major ICC title drought for India. Arshdeep was the leading wicket-taker for India and across the tournament as a whole with 17 scalps. While Jitesh has played nine T20Is for India, he is also known for his consistent hitting abilities while playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jadeja arrived with his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

A while ago, celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff etc also arrived at the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor