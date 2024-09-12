Arshdeep Singh Gives Fiery Send-Off to Riyan Parag in Duleep Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh delivered a fiery send-off to Riyan Parag during the third match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India A and India D at Anantapur. Arshdeep, representing India D, and Parag, playing for India A, were involved in a thrilling contest on the field.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, India D made a strong start on a pitch favourable to pace bowlers. Vidwath Kaverappa struck early, claiming two quick wickets. However, Parag, batting at No. 4 for India A, countered with aggressive play and was particularly challenging for Arshdeep.

In the 17th over, Arshdeep bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off stump. Parag, known for his aggressive batting, attempted to drive the ball through the covers but instead edged it to slip, where Devdutt Padikkal took a sharp catch. Arshdeep, elated by the dismissal, gave Parag a fiery send-off.

Despite his aggressive innings, Parag was unable to convert his start into a substantial score. He had previously struggled to make a significant impact in the tournament, scoring 30 and 31 in the first match against India B, where India A lost by 76 runs.