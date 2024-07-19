Arshdeep Singh Receives Grand Welcome at Chandigarh University After T20 World Cup 2024 Heroics (Watch Video)

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh received a warm and enthusiastic reception during his recent visit to Chandigarh University. The left-arm pacer, who played a key role in India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory, was greeted with cheers and celebrations from students and university officials.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Indian Cricketer Arshdeep Singh visits Chandigarh University. He receives a grand welcome from the students and officials.

Singh, who hails from Punjab, was celebrated for his standout performance in the World Cup. He claimed 17 wickets in eight matches, playing a crucial part in India’s triumph over South Africa in the final. His visit to the university was marked by a special ceremony where he was honoured for his achievements.

Chandigarh University Welcomes ICC T20 World Cup Champion #ArshdeepSingh!



Today, #ChandigarhUniversity rolled out the red carpet to welcome our star student and Indian Professional Cricketer, Arshdeep Singh, fresh from his triumph at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup.



Arshdeep didn't…

During the event, Singh expressed his gratitude to the university for its support throughout his career. He also shared his aspirations to excel in Test cricket, stating, “As a player, you want to give your 100 percent no matter what format. I would give my best if given a chance.”