Arshdeep Singh Receives Grand Welcome at Chandigarh University After T20 World Cup 2024 Heroics (Watch Video)

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh received a warm and enthusiastic reception during his recent visit to Chandigarh University. The left-arm pacer, who played a key role in India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory, was greeted with cheers and celebrations from students and university officials.
Singh, who hails from Punjab, was celebrated for his standout performance in the World Cup. He claimed 17 wickets in eight matches, playing a crucial part in India’s triumph over South Africa in the final. His visit to the university was marked by a special ceremony where he was honoured for his achievements.
During the event, Singh expressed his gratitude to the university for its support throughout his career. He also shared his aspirations to excel in Test cricket, stating, “As a player, you want to give your 100 percent no matter what format. I would give my best if given a chance.”