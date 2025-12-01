Arshdeep Singh REVEALS What Rohit Sharma Said During Virat Kohli’s Century Celebration (VIDEO)

Arshdeep Singh has revealed what Rohit Sharma said during an animated celebration after Virat Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century. The first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi saw Kohli make 135 off 120 balls. He hit 11 fours and seven sixes as India posted 349 runs. Kohli shared a 136-run second-wicket stand with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit reacted with excitement after Kohli reached his 83rd international century. Arshdeep shared a video on Snapchat where he jokingly referenced a popular meme while explaining Rohit’s words. “I have been getting several messages on what Rohit bhai said after Virat bhai’s century. So, I am telling what he said. He said, ‘Neeli pari, laal pari, kamre mey band, mujhe Nadia pasand,’” Arshdeep said. The clip was later reposted by Punjab Kings on Instagram.

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets as South Africa was bowled out for 332 runs. India won the match by 17 runs.

Since retiring from Test cricket earlier this year, Kohli and Rohit’s international future has been under discussion. Reports suggest BCCI officials may meet with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to decide the duo’s role. The dressing room environment between the two players and the management has reportedly been quiet.