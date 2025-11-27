Arundhati Reddy Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for INR 75 Lakh at WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Young Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 75 lakh in the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction. She played for Delhi Capitals in the previous season but failed to make a significant impact. As a result, DC released her. She entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Reddy played four matches for DC in WPL 2025, taking four wickets at an average of 35.75. In her WPL career, she has played 20 matches and claimed 14 wickets at an average of 31.14. She has represented DC in all three seasons so far.

In T20 internationals, Reddy has played 38 matches, taking 34 wickets at an average of 27.85 with an economy rate of 7.70. Her best performance came when she took three wickets for 19 runs. In her ODI career, she has played 11 matches and claimed 15 wickets. She was also part of India’s squad that won the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.