Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique is optimistic that his team will rebound after losing two fast wickets at the end of Day 2 of the second Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan finished Day 2 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium with 194/6, trailing Australia by 124 runs. On Day 2, Shafique struck 62 runs off 109 balls to help Pakistan cut into Australia's lead. The hosts amassed 318 runs in the first innings before taking six wickets on the third day.

Shafique stated that his team lacked partnerships with the bat in this series.

"When you get set in the middle you get a good view of the bowlers and what they're doing. It becomes easier at that point, but as we got out things became harder for us. We just wanted to put together a good partnership, because we've lacked partnerships with the bat in this series. We just wanted to get set and score runs for the team," Shafique said at the post-day press conference.

The opening batter went on to remark that he believes Pakistan can make a comeback on Day 3 after losing early wickets near the close of Day 2. When proceedings resume on Day 3, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal will be in the middle for the visitors.

"As a batting unit it hurts to lose these wickets back to back. But I hope we'll recover with this ongoing partnership. The conditions here are much different compared to Pakistan. Pat Cummins is a good bowler so as a batter you have to take your chances. He will not give you loose deliveries so you have to create them. He was planning something for me because I was playing well there, but I think he took a good catch as well," Shafique said.

Talking about the second day, despite bundling out Australia within a session and Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood scoring half-centuries, it was a disappointing day two for Pakistan.

