"As a bowler, you have got to be unpredictable": SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Following his side's 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that bowlers have to be "unpredictable" in terms of their lines and pace.

Unadkat picked up one wicket and gave away 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20 during his four-over spell against CSK on Friday. The 32-year-old pacer dismissed CSK's Ajinkya Rahane for 35 runs in the 15th over of the match in Hyderabad.

At the post-match press conference, Unadkat said that slow balls were sticking into the pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and added that it was about adapting to the conditions.

"I think from what we have seen so far both the wickets where the slow balls were sticking into the pitch and It's about adapting to the conditions. I think the conditions were suitable for those sorts of deliveries... as a bowler, you have got to be unpredictable in terms of lines and pace," Unadkat said.

Recapping the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with fours boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run rate.

