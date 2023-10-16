"As cricket loving nation, we specially welcome...": PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in 2028 Olympics

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his delight over the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

He also hailed the move for the inclusion of baseball-softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash at the marquee event.

Cricket will be a part of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 and will make its return after 128 years to the multi-sport extravaganza, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include cricket, baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football was accepted at the 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai.

"Absolutely delighted that baseball-softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash will feature in @LA28. This is great news for sportspersons. As a cricket loving nation, we specially welcome inclusion of cricket, reflecting the rising global popularity of this wonderful sport," PM Modi posted on X.

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is now being played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28. #IOCMumbai2023," IOC Media posted on 'X'.

The IOC session in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years.

IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor