As David Warner bids farewell to 50-over format, a look at his ODI career in numbers

Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Australian opener David Warner called time on a legendary ODI career on Monday, just a couple of days ahead of his farewell Test match against Pakistan in his home arena at Sydney Cricket Ground, marking an end of one of the most entertaining chapters of Australian white-ball cricket.

Since his ODI debut in 2009, the left-handed has been an entertainer to the core. Be it his massive sixes, his aggression, his big centuries during the Cricket World Cup, breaking records or dancing to the tunes of Indian film music or the love he has for his fans, there are a lot of reasons to put Warner in the list of one of the all-time greats.

Here is Warner's ODI career in numbers:

161- ODIs played by Warner, the 18th-highest by any Australian. The legendary Ricky Ponting (374 matches) is at the top.

6,932- Runs scored by Warner in the 50-over format. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs for Australia, with Ponting (13,589 runs) at the top.

22- Centuries by Warner in his ODI career, the second-highest by any Australian. Ponting once again takes the top spot with 29 centuries. Warner also has joint eighth-highest ODI centuries of all time, with India's Virat Kohli (50 centuries) at the top. The left-hander also has 33 fifties to go with his centuries.

179- Warner's best ODI score, made against Pakistan in 2017 in 128 balls with 19 centuries and five fifties. It is the fourth-highest score in ODIs by an Aussie, with Glenn Maxwell's 201* against Afghanistan at the top.

97.26- Warner's ODI strike rate is fifth-highest among Australian batters, with Maxwell taking the top spot with a strike rate of 126.91.

1,527- Runs made by Warner in his ICC Cricket World Cup career in 29 matches, the sixth-highest by any batter, with Sachin Tendulkar (2,278 runs) at the top. Also, the second-highest Australian run-getter in WC history, with Ponting (1,743 runs) occupying the top spot.

6- Centuries scored by Warner in his ICC Cricket World Cup career, which is the most by an Australian batter and joint second-highest (with Sachin) behind Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

2- Number of Cricket World Cups won by Warner in 2015 and 2023. Warner was a star in both tournaments, scoring 345 runs in eight matches and 535 runs in 11 matches respectively.

7- Number of centuries by Warner in 2016, the second-most in a calendar year behind Sachin's nine centuries in 1998 and most by an Aussie batter in a calendar year.

24- Number of fours by Warner during his knock of 173 against South Africa back in October 2016, the most by an Australian batter in an innings.

93- Number of innings taken by Warner to reach 4,000 ODI runs, the fastest Australian to do so and overall sixth-fastest to the milestone with Hashim Amla of South Africa at the top with 81 innings.

115- Number of innings taken by Warner to cross 5,000 ODI runs, becoming the fastest Aussie batter to do so. Overall, he is the sixth-fastest, with Babar Azam of Pakistan (97 innings) at the top.

139- Number of innings taken by Warner to reach 6,000 ODI runs, the fastest by an Australian batter and third-fastest overall with Amla (123 innings) at the top.

18- The number of Man of the Match awards won by Warner in his ODI career.

7- The number of runs scored by Warner in his final ODI inning, during the World Cup final against India in November.

