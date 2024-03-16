Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 : Former India seamer Javagal Srinath has said that pharmaceuticals and multivitamins have played a role in terms of recovery of athletes and pharmacies will play a role in human activities as they continue to evolve.

The former right-arm pacer stated that he has taken salts which help in killing the pain.

Srinath toldon the sidelines of the International Conference on 'Global Collaboration in Pharmaceuticals, Bridging Borders, Breaking Barriers' and said that some of the medicines are relaxants that also help sportspersons.

"As sportsmen, we live on painkillers. I have been living on lots of salts which kill the pain. it is not good but at times you need it. Its side effects have lessened quite a bit and some of the medicines are relaxants. Pharmacy will play a role in whichever activity it could be and it is evolving... Pharmaceuticals have played a huge role in terms of recovery, and so have multivitamins," he said.

Srinath took 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 315 wickets in 229 ODIs. He was a member of the team that reached the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2003.

Srinath is currently a part of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and recently he officiated in his 250th men's One Day International in the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal in Pallekele.

