Asalanka's rise and Chandimal's revival: Sri Lanka's T20I future brightens

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Sri Lanka has announced their 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International (T20I) series against India, starting July 27, with Charith Asalanka named as the new captain. Asalanka takes over from Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down earlier this month after a six-month tenure.

This isn't Asalanka's first experience with captaincy, having led Sri Lanka in two T20Is against Bangladesh when Hasaranga was suspended, as well as guiding the Sri Lanka Under-19 team and Jaffna Kings to the Lanka Premier League(LPL) title.

The squad also sees the return of 34-year-old Dinesh Chandimal, who last played a T20I in early 2022. his impressive form in the LPL, scoring 287 runs across eight matches at a strike rate of 168.82, far exceeding his career strike rate of 123.03, earned him a recall.

Angelo Mathews has been left out of the squad. Uncapped 21-year-old all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has been included in the T20I series. Wickramasinghe, who has been training at the MRF Pace Academy in India, impressed selectors with his standout performance in the recent LPL campaign Despite going unsold in the auction, he was signed by the Dambulla franchise, taking seven wickets and scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 131.91, including two crucial fifties.

The squad also sees the return of Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, and Binura Fernando, who replaces Dilshan Madushanka. his omission may raise eyebrows, given his 21 wickets in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, but he did not feature in the Men's T2OI World Cup in LPL, he had two wickets in six matches.

Whereas Binura Fernando took 13 wickets over six games at an economy rate of 6.81.

Two more players who have made a strong case for themselves following impressive performances in the LPL are Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando. Perera, like Wickramasinghe, was initially overlooked in the auction but later joined the Dambulla franchise, capitalizing on a second chance after being surprisingly left out of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad.

He seized the opportunity, amassing 296 runs across eight games at a remarkable strike rate of 169.14, including two half-centuries and a maiden T20 century, all from the top of the order.

Avishka Fernando, on the other hand, rebounded from missing out on the T20 World Cup due to intense competition for the top two spots. He successfully adapted to the No. 4 role, playing a crucial part in Jaffna Kings' title triumph.

Across 10 LPL innings, he scored 374 runs at a strike rate of 162.60, with five scores of fifty or more. Avishka ended the season as the third-highest run-scorer and might have even topped the charts had he batted in the final.

Both Perera and Avishka have demonstrated their value to the team, making strong cases for their inclusion in the Sri Lanka T20I squad.

The remainder of the squad falls into place as anticipated, with Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, and Wanindu Hasaranga forming a robust batting lineup. The spin-bowling department is well-stocked, with Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wellalage serving as the primary options, supplemented by Kamindu Mendis' ambidextrous skills if needed.

The seam-bowling attack boasts a pleasing variety, comprising two sling bowlers Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando's left-arm seam, and Dushmantha Chameera's right-arm pace. Additionally, Shanaka and Wickramasinghe can contribute with their medium-pace bowling when required, further bolstering the team's depth.

This well-rounded squad offers a good balance of experience, skill, and versatility, making it a formidable unit ahead of the upcoming series.

The first T20I is scheduled on July 27, with the subsequent matches scheduled for July 28 and July 30. all three matches will be played at the iconic Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, promising an exciting trilogy of cricketing action.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), duhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

