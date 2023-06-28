Ashes 2023: Pitch invader temporarily halts play at Lord's, Bairstow carries him off the field

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's had to be halted for a few minutes after two protestors invaded the pitch and threw orange power paint on the ground. The commentators believed that they were protestors as part of the 'Just Stop Oil' movement and they have carried out these protests in various other occasions.

The fans were left stunned when England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow picked up one of the protestors and carried him off the ground himself. The England international got some paint on his kit and had to rush back to the dressing room in order to change them. The ground staff quickly cleaned up the ground and the match resumed without any problem. England and Australia have vowed to remain loyal to their contrasting tactical approaches, setting up the prospect of another thrilling Ashes clash in the second Test at Lord's starting Wednesday. Australia, bidding for a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years, went 1-0 up in a five-match campaign with a dramatic two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.