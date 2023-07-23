Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Manchester, July 23 England seamer Stuart Broad feels that the hosts need "luck from the weather gods" to level the ongoing Ashes 2023 series on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Broad firmly believes that it would be "unjust" if rain were to deprive them of a victory that could set up an opportunity for a series decider.

On Saturday, during the fourth day of the fourth Test, only 30 overs were played with the morning and evening sessions wiped out due to rain, as Australia reached 214 for 5 in 71 overs at stumps.

England head into the final day with a 61-run lead and need to claim Australia's remaining five wickets in quick succession before any potential weather interruptions, if they are to level the series at 2-2.

"We just need a bit of luck from the Manchester weather gods. Sitting in the changing room watching the rain fall on Saturday, there was a feeling it would be unjust if the weather had a decisive say because it’s been such an incredible few weeks to be a part of. It would be such a damp squib, such an unemotional way for a series between two great rivals to be defined," Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

The 37-year-old added that England just need another window on Day 5 to accomplish their task.

"Now we just need another window to open to complete the job on Sunday. I have never felt the momentum has left us in this series because ultimately we played a brilliant game at Edgbaston, although Australia came out on top, " the pacer wrote further.

In our own minds, we felt we played all the cricket -- we declared on day one, bowled them out and tried to set up a game to get a result. Yes, Australia got the first two results with victory at Lord’s too, but it didn’t feel like the impetus was with them, and Ben Stokes’s innings of 155 in the second Test galvanised us," he added.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final Test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

