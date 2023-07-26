Ashes 2023: Win at The Oval can be a 'moral victory' for England, says Harry Brook

London, July 26 England batter Harry Brook believes that his side will walk away with a "moral victory" if they win the fifth and final Test at The Oval and draw the Ashes 2023 series against Australia.

Rain washed away England's hopes of levelling the series on day five of the fourth Test in Manchester as Australia retained their hold on the urn. But the hosts are now determined to level the series at 2-2 and salvage some pride from a series where they have shown dominance on certain occasions.

"We were dominating the game last week so if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won. So, if we can win this week, yeah it can be a moral victory," Brook told Sky Sports.

"We were thinking that (we deserve something) last week when it was pouring down in Manchester. It never seems to be sunny there. There isn't much to be said, but this week we will go out there, play the same way and try to get a victory.

You can't do anything about the weather. We were dominating and had it played out, I am sure we would have won. But the rain won last week," he added.

Brook, who has registered three half-centuries and scored 271 runs across seven Ashes innings, rated his match-winning 75 at Headingly as one of his favourite innings and said he has learnt a lot during this series by playing some of the best bowlers in the world.

"On a personal note, one of my favourite innings, in a crunch game, at my home ground, to have contributed a significant amount was nice. "There are so many things I have learnt from this series and to play some of the best bowlers in the world, I haven't got a big score but feel I have contributed in a few games now," he said.

"I know I am at my best when I am trying to be positive, not just trying to survive. A couple of times I feel like I have been reckless - especially that innings at Lord's in the first innings - and then some innings where I've been tentative and not trying to score. It is just about getting it right," he added.

The fifth Ashes Test begins at the Kennington Oval on July 27.

