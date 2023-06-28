Ashes 2nd Test: Warner's fifty gives Australia solid start, Tongue strikes for England just before first session end (Day 1, Lunch)

London [UK], June 28 : A half-century by David Warner helped Australia make a solid start, but pacer Josh Tongue struck just before the first session ended to make sure England headed to lunch on a high during the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

At lunch, Australia was 73/1, with David Warner (53*) unbeaten at the crease.

Put to bat first by England, the opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Warner started off solidly. Warner in general looked in good touch, smashing some boundaries and a six.

In the 18.1 over, Australia's 50 came up with Usman Khawaja batting on 12* and David Warner on 38*.

In the 21st over, Warner reached his 35th half-century. His knock had six fours and a six.

Josh Tongue get the wicket of Usman Khawaja, cleaning up his stumps to give England a breakthrough. He was batting at 17 off 70 balls. Khawaja smashed two boundaries.

After 23.1 over, Australia was 73/1 and they ended at the same score at the conclusion of the first session.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the second match of the Ashes series 2023 at Lord's in London on Wednesday.

