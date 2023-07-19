Ashes, 4th Test: England get early wickets, but Smith-Labuschagne help Australia to 100-run mark (Day 1, Lunch)

Manchester [UK], July 19 : Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes struck early for England but the pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first session during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

At the end of the first day, Australia was at 107/2, with Smith (33*) and Labuschagne (29*) unbeaten.

After being put to bat first by England, the hosts were off to a good start. Pacer Stuart Broad drew the first blood, dismissing an in-form Usman Khawaja for just three runs off 19 balls after trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia was 15/1 in five overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was next up on the crease. He and Warner started to rebuild the innings.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 39/1, with Warner (22*) and Labuschagne (8*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 13 overs.

Just when it seemed the Warner-Marnus will complete a fifty-run partnership, the former nicked a delivery by Chris Woakes straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Warner was dismissed for 32 off 38 balls, consisting of three fours. The 46-run stand between him and Marnus was over.

Australia was 61/2 in 14.1 overs.

Steve Smith was next up on the crease. Smith got off the mark with a boundary over the fine leg region.

At the end of 20 overs, Australia was 81/2, with Labuschagne (24*) and Smith (12*).

With a boundary on James Anderson delivery, Australia crossed the 100-run mark in 24 overs.

The Smith-Labuschagne duo took Australia through the remainder of the session with any further loss of wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia: 107/2 (Steve Smith 33*, David Warner 32, Chris Woakes 1/13).

