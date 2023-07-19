Ashes 4th Test: England pacers dominate while Australia batters regroup (Day-1, Tea)

Manchester [UK], July 19 : England bowlers dismiss the duo of set batters while Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh continue to re-build in an engaging second session of the first day of the fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Australia ended the session with a score of 187/4 in 49 overs with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh with scores of 47(63)* and 1(10)* respectively.

Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne resumed the innings for the visitors looking to maintain their healthy run rate.

However, Mark Wood ended their plan with a single delivery. Smith walked across his stumps while Wood angled the ball in towards the middle stumps. Smith missed and Wood struck to pin him right in front of the wickets. The set Australian batter departed for a score of 41(52).

Travis Head came in with his usual swagger of playing aggressively, while Labuschagne continued with his approach on the other end.

The left-tight combination survived for some time picking up boundaries and rotating strikes on every possible occasion.

Labuschagne reached the moment of glory as he raised his bat for a half-century. But Moeen Ali took that moment away from him in the very next over with an off-break delivery. He got the LBW appeal but the umpire decided to go against his appeal and give Labuschagne a momentary relief.

England challenged the decision and got the final verdict in their favour to send the Australian back to the dugout for 51.

Mitchell Marsh joined hands with Travis Head to ensure that their team didn't suffer any further loss of wickets.

Australia ended the session with a score of 187/4.

Earlier in the day, pacer Stuart Broad drew the first blood, dismissing an in-form Usman Khawaja for just three runs off 19 balls after trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia was 15/1 in five overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was next up on the crease. He and Warner started to rebuild the innings.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 39/1, with Warner (22*) and Labuschagne (8*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 13 overs.

Just when it seemed the Warner-Marnus will complete a fifty-run partnership, the former nicked a delivery by Chris Woakes straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Warner was dismissed for 32 off 38 balls, consisting of three fours. The 46-run stand between him and Marnus was over.

Australia was 61/2 in 14.1 overs.

Steve Smith was next up on the crease. Smith got off the mark with a boundary over the fine leg region.

At the end of 20 overs, Australia was 81/2, with Labuschagne (24*) and Smith (12*).

With a boundary on James Anderson's delivery, Australia crossed the 100-run mark in 24 overs.

The Smith-Labuschagne duo took Australia through the remainder of the session with any further loss of wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia: 187/4 (Travis Head 47*, Marnus Labuschagne 51, Moeen Ali 1/22).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor