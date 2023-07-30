Ashes, 5th Test: England set a target of 384 runs for Australia, visitors at 75/0 (Day 4, Lunch)

London [UK], July 30 : England set a massive target of 384 runs for Australia and in reply, Aussie openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave their team a solid start, navigating their way through the first session of the day four of fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday.

At the end of the first session, Australia was at 75/0, with Usman Khawaja (39*) and David Warner (30*) unbeaten.

England started the first session at 389/9, with James Anderson (8*) and Stuart Broad (2*) unbeaten.

Broad received a 'Guard of Honour' from Australian players as he walked down to the field to play his final international cricket match.

Broad sent the crowd present at the venue into loud cheers as he smashed Mitchell Starc for a massive six over deep mid-wicket in the first over of the session.

However, in the very next over, Todd Murphy clinched his fourth wicket by dismissing Anderson for eight runs. England was bundled out for 395 runs and led by 383 runs.

A target of 384 runs was set for Australia to win the Ashes series 3-1 or else England could make it 2-2.

Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Murphy (4/110) were the top bowlers for the Aussies. Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood got one wicket each.

Australia came out to chase 384 runs. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave the visitors a good start.

As the innings progressed, Warner showed more aggression with the bat than Khawaja.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 38/0 with Khawaja (20*) and Warner (16*) unbeaten.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 13.2 overs.

Khawaja-Warner continued to hammer England with timely boundaries.

At the end of 20 overs, Australia was 63/0, with Warner (28*) and Khawaja (29*) unbeaten.

The duo took Australia safely through the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 283 and 395 (Joe Root 91, Jonny Bairstow 78, Mitchell Starc 4/100) vs Australia: 295 and 75/0 (Usman Khawaja 39*, David Warner 30*).

