Ashes 5th Test: Joe Root's 160 guides England to 384, Michael Neser picks four wickets (Day 2, Tea)

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : A superb knock by England great Joe Root has helped his side to post 384 runs on the board in their first innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Monday. For Australia, speedster Michael Neser picked up a four-wicket haul.

At Tea on Day 2, England were bundled out for 384 in 97.3 overs with the right-handed batter Root scoring 160 runs off 242 balls, including 15 fours.

The second session of Day 2 started with the Three Lions resuming at 336/6 in 78 overs, with Will Jacks ( 3 off 11 deliveries) and Root (138 off 200 balls, including 14 fours) unbeaten at the crease.

Jacks resumed his innings on an aggressive note, hitting a six to Marnus Labuschagne on the second delivery of the second session. After 82 overs, England reached 351/6.

Will Jacks continued to show aggression as he hit boundaries to Mitchell Starc in the 83rd over and Scott Boland in the 834th over.

Root continued his sublime form as he notched up his 17th 150 runs in Test cricket. The right-handed batter reached the milestone in 226 deliveries during the last ball of the 89th over.

Additionally, he went past Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (16) to become the fifth batter with the most 150-plus scores in Tests. Ahead of Root is Australian legend Don Bradman (18), Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (19), West Indies legend Brian Lara (19) and Indian ace Sachin Tendulkar (20).

Speedster Michael Neser broke the 52-run stand for the seventh wicket after he dismissed Jacks for 27 off 62 balls, with the help of three boundaries. England reached 375/7 in 92 overs.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green then removed Brydon Carse for one before Neser picked up two wickets - removing Root for 160 and Josh Tongue for a two-ball duck - in the 98th over to wrap up England's first innings.

For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60) and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bat first. On Day 1, just 45 overs were bowled after the third session of the day, which allowed no play due to rain and bad light.

Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket.

Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours, before Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark in the first session.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Michael Neser picked one wicket apiece in the first session.

The second session saw England dominating the contest, with boundaries kept coming as they raced to 155/3 after the end of 33 overs. In the very next over, Root reached his well-deserved fifty in 65 deliveries, whereas Brook notched up his half-century after hitting a four against speedster Beau Webster.

The visitors crossed the 200-run mark in the 42nd over. Root and Brook notched up the 150-run stand for the fourth wicket during the 43rd over, putting the visitors in a commanding position as they went into tea without losing a single wicket in the second session, before the third session on Day 1 was washed out due to rain and bad light.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84*, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia.

