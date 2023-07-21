Ashes: England's Moeen Ali completes 3,000 Test runs, achieves unique double as all-rounder

Manchester [UK], July 21 : England all-rounder Moeen Ali completed his 3,000 runs in Test cricket on Friday and become the fourth England player to achieve a double of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets in the longer format.

Moeen accomplished this milestone during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.

In the match, Moeen came to bat at number three after England had lost an early wicket. He scored a half-century, his 15th in the format. He ended up with a knock of 54 runs in 82 balls, consisting of seven fours.

In 67 Tests, Moeen has scored 3,031 runs at an average of 28.06. He has scored five centuries and 15 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 155*.

Besides, he is also the fourth player in England to accomplish the double of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets in the longer format.

In 67 Tests, Moeen also has 201 wickets.

Other players to do so are all-rounders like Ian Botham (5,200 runs and 383 wickets in 102 Tests), Andrew Flintoff (3,845 runs and 226 wickets in 79 Tests) and Stuart Broad (3,640 runs and 600 wickets in 166 Tests).

Coming to the match, after opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.

Australia had finished their first day on 299/8. James Anderson (1/51) and Chris Woakes (5/62) bundled out Australia early in the day. Marnus Labuschagne (51), Mitchell Marsh (51), Steve Smith (41), Travis Head (48) and Mitchell Starc (36) played some vital knocks for Aussies.

England in their first innings lost Ben Duckett for just one. Following this, Moeen (54) had a 121-run stand for the second wicket with Zak Crawley. Following Moeen's dismissal, Crawley brought up his maiden Ashes ton and fourth overall in Tests. He also had a 206-run partnership for the third wicket with Joe Root before being dismissed for 189 off 182 balls, consisting of 21 fours and three sixes. Root was also dismissed soon for 84 off 95 balls, consisting of eight fours and a six.

England ended the second day at 384/4, with skipper Ben Stokes (24*) and Harry Brook (14*) unbeaten. The hosts had a 67-run lead.

