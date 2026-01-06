Ashes fifth Test: England pick three wickets, Smith hits unbeaten half-century (Day 3, Tea)

Sydney [Australia], January 6 : In a gripping session for Australia, they inched closer to wiping out England's first innings lead in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Tuesday.

England picked up three wickets in the second session, but an unbeaten half-century from captain Steve Smith has put Australia ahead in the contest as the hosts made 96 runs.

At Tea on Day 2, Australia were at 377/6 in 91 overs. Cameron Green (8 off 13 balls, with the help of one four) and Smith (65 off 115 deliveries, including nine fours) were unbeaten at the crease. The hosts are trailing by just seven runs in their first innings.

Australia started their second session at 281/3 in 65 overs, trailing by 103 runs in response to England's first innings score of 384. Head (162 off 160 balls, including 24 fours and one six) and Steve Smith (16 off 39 deliveries, along with one four) were unbeaten at the crease.

England got the much-needed breakthrough after part-time spinner Jacob Bethell dismissed Travis Head for 163 runs off 166 balls, including 24 fours and one six during the first delivery of the 68th over. Bethell also ended the 54-run stand between Head and captain Smith.

Australia crossed the 300-run mark during the 70th over. Captain Steve Smith reached his well-deserved fifty in 95 deliveries as the hosts reached 336/4.

During the fourth ball of the 84th over, Brydon Carse removed Usman Khawaja, who is playing his final international match. Khawaja made 17 runs off 49 balls, including two fours.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who joined Smith at the crease, showed aggression and hammered two consecutive fours against Carse during the 86th over. Australia reached 356/5.

When things looked bleak for England, speedster Josh Tongue, who was returned to the attack to bowl the 89th over, dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey for 16 runs off 13 balls, including three fours.

However, Green and Smith ensured there was no further loss of wickets as Australia were just seven runs behind England's first innings score of 384.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 281/3 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 65*, Ben Stokes 2/63).

