London [UK], July 3 : Following his side's 43-run win over England in the second Ashes Test on Sunday, star Australian batter Steve Smith called Ben Stokes' innings "an unbelievable player who has done some incredible things."

Ben Stokes' incredible knock of 155 runs couldn't secure the win for his side as Australian bowlers bounced and won the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"A bit of deja vu, he (Stokes) is an unbelievable player. He is a freak for what he can pull off in cricket - in different formats, on this ground, in this country, he has done some incredible things. He was targeting the short end, and the first shot that he tried the other end, he got out." said Smith in a post-match presentation.

"(On his dropped catch) I did not pick it initially, quite difficult square of the wicket to pick the ball and eventually put it down. Difficult giving such guys a life, fortunately, hit one up the chimney later on. (On first innings) I think it was important to get a decent total on the board, we were looking to bowl as well looking at the overheads. To be able to navigate that stage and put a decent total helped us out," he said.

"Incredible game of cricket. (On the shot ball ploy) It was a bit two-paced with variable bounce, was not easy and there was not much on offer when you pitched the ball up. So it was one way to shut the scoring and both teams kept playing rash shots. (On Lyon batting despite injury) They play a dangerous brand and we never know what is safe. Nathan showed great courage and got us some valuable runs in the end," Smith added.

In the chase of 371 runs, England was reduced to 45/4. A 132-run partnership for the fifth wicket followed between skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who ended the day four on 112/4.

On the final day, after Duckett's dismissal for 83 and Jonny Bairstow getting out for cheap, Stokes continued England's fight single-handedly, bringing up his century and 150 by clubbing Aussie bowlers with some big sixes all over the park. He was dismissed for 155 off 214 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes and left England at 301/7.

England's lower order tried putting out a fight and squeezed out some runs, but they bundled out for 327 runs, losing the game by 43 runs.

Australia had got a 370-run lead over England after they scored 279 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja (77), Steve Smith (34) and Marnus Labuschagne played crucial knocks for the Aussies.

England bowled well, with Broad taking 4/65. On the other hand, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson got two wickets while Stokes and James Anderson got one.

In their first innings, England was bundled out for 325 runs and they trailed by 91 runs against Australia.

Ben Duckett (98) and Harry Brook (50) scored vital half-centuries for England.

Mitchell Starc (3/88) took three scalps while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head got two.

Australia in the 1st innings made 416 runs. Steve Smith topped the scoring charts with 110 in 184 balls, with Travis Head (77) and David Warner also making attacking fifties.

Tongue (3/98) and Robinson (3/100) took crucial wickets for England.

Smith's century earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: England: 325 and 327 (Ben Stokes 155, Ben Duckett 83, Pat Cummins 3/69) lost to Australia: 416 and 279 (Usman Khawaja 77, Steve Smith 34, Mitchell Starc 3/88).

