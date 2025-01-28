Ashwin backs Joe Root playing next T20 World Cup in India

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Amid England's struggles against spin at the ongoing five-match T20I series against India, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has backed their star batter Joe Root to play the 2026 T20 World Cup being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

In the ongoing series against India away from home, England has struggled against the Indian spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi. England has lost 17 out of their 28 wickets fallen so far to spin. Varun has single-handedly dominated England, having taken 10 scalps in three games at an average of 8.50, with best figures of 5/24.

Taking to X, Ashwin posted a picture of Root's stats in the ongoing SA20 T20 league in South Africa, where he is the second-highest run-getter so far.

"2026 T20 World Cup in India and this now will be the most pertinent tweet. #INDvENG," posted Ashwin.

In the ongoing SA20 league, Root is the second-highest run-getter, with 279 runs in eight innings at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 140.20. He has scored three half-centuries, with his best knock being of 92 against Pretoria Capitals.

Root has had considerable success as a T20I batter for England, having made 893 runs in 32 matches and 30 innings at an average of 35.72 and a strike rate of 126.30, with five half-centuries to his name and best score of 90*. He last played a T20I for Pakistan in May 2019.

In 10 T20Is in India, Root has scored 375 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 128.86, with two half-centuries. His best score is 83. His most notable success story was the T20 World Cup in India back in 2016, ending as England's top run-getter with 249 runs in six innings at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 146.47. He scored two half-centuries, with the best score being 83 in 44 balls, with six fours and four sixes, which helped England chase 230 runs against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Root will be in action for England in the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 onwards.

