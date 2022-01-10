Ashwin can be Team India's spinning all-rounder in any condition, says Kohli

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli feels seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can play the role of spinning all-rounder in the side in any conditions.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final Test, beginning Tuesday at Cape Town.

Ashwin has been in good form not only with the ball but also with the bat. The right-arm off-spinner has scored crucial runs for the side, which includes a century against England last year.

"If you look at his [Ashwin] batting contributions in the last Test and the way he bowled in the second innings - 19 runs in 10 overs and picking up a wicket when he could've easily had 2 or 3 - I think that's an outstanding contribution to the team," said Kohli on Monday ahead of the second Test.

"Ash knows that his game has come forward leaps and bounds, especially bowling overseas. He understands that himself from Australia onwards."

"He's in a very comfortable space where he's willing to contribute for the team and he's doing so in the right intention and the right way," he added.

Kohli said Ashwin has done the job in Jadeja's absence and he can be the spinning all-rounder for Team India.

"Unfortunately, Jadeja has had an injury but Ash has obviously done the job in his absence and we have full faith that Ash can continue to play that role of spinning all-rounder for us in any conditions that we play," said Kohli.

The series stands level at 1-1 and there is everything to play for in the series decider.

Squad India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor