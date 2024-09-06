"Ashwin is a master of his craft": Australian spinner Nathan Lyon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Australian spinner Nathan Lyon lauded the Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, calling him the "master of the craft" as both spin veterans prepare to battle during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series this year.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Speaking to Star Sports about the series between India and Australia, Lyon said that he wants to compete against the best and Team India is full of superstars.

On Ashwin, he said, "I know Ashwin, and we debuted around similar times, and we have competed against each other in a number of series now, and between me and Ashwin, I have got nothing but respect for him. I feel like I love watching him bowl, he is an absolute master in the craft of off-spin bowling, and it has been an absolute privilege to play against him and learn from him. Pretty exciting, it is obviously a massive summer for us out here, so we cannot wait to have the Indian guys out here."

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

In 27 Tests against India, Lyon has taken 121 wickets at an average of 31.56, with the best bowling figures of 8/50. He has taken nine five wicket hauls and two ten wicket hauls against Australia.

