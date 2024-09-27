Ashwin, Jadeja have often dictated outcome of India-Australia games: Glenn Maxwell

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed his admiration for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and said that the two Indian all-rounders have often dictated the outcome of games against the Aussies.

In Test format, Ashwin has played 22 matches and 42 innings against Australia and picked up 114 wickets at an economy rate of 2.70. He also scored 543 runs while batting against the Aussies.

While, Jadeja played 17 matches and 23 innings against Australia in Tests, where he scored 570 runs. The 35-year-old also picked up 89 wickets against the Aussies.

Recently, in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, Ashwin and Jadeja displayed a stupendous performance. Ashwin played a stunning 113-run knock and bagged five wickets. While Jadeja scored 86 runs and took five wickets.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, Maxwell praised the two Indian all-rounders for being consistent. Maxwell added that Jadeja and Ashwn have been there for most of his career.

"I think that over a long period of time, having played against guys like Ashwin and Jadeja, those two seem to have always been the ones we've faced consistently, and the battles we've had with them have often dictated the outcome of the game. So if we play well against those two, we'll generally find ourselves in a better position compared to when they've had a field day and run through us. Those two guys have been there for most of my career, being of a similar age," Maxwell was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

The highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

The Australian power-hitter also heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and called him the best bowler across all three formats.

"And probably more recently, Jasprit Bumrah. I was there in his first year of the IPL in 2013 at Mumbai and pretty much faced him every day in the nets. To see him evolve from a young, untapped talent to what he is nowthe probably best bowler across all three formatsis a pretty amazing story," he added.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the long format.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test is set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, is set to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

