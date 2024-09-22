Ashwin shares heartwarming moments with family following win against Bangladesh, offers gift for International Daughters' Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 : Following his match-winning century and five-wicket haul in the first Test against Bangladesh, Indian veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had a heartwarming meeting with his wife Prithi and daughters, offering his children a special gift for International Daughters' Day, celebrated on Sunday.

The Indian spinning duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led India to a comfortable 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

After the game, Ashwin spoke with his wife Prithi and offered one of his daughters the ball with which he took his five-wicket haul as a Daughters' Day gift. Although his daughter humorously refused, it was a touching and fun moment.

Following this, Ashwin's wife asked him about his thoughts on the match and playing at home in Chennai.

"Actually, I do not know how to react (to my performance). The first day passed quickly. I hadn't batted for a while and did not expect to get a century. Every time I come here, I feel special. There is some energy in this place that keeps me going," said Ashwin.

Ashwin had a memorable outing at his home ground, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, filled with milestones and records that further solidified his status as one of India's greatest all-rounders.

In the match, Ashwin played a superb knock of 113 runs off 133 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. After going wicketless in the first innings, he took 6/88 in the second innings, earning the 'Player of the Match' award.

This was the fourth instance of Ashwin securing both a century and a five-wicket haul in a Test match. Only England legend Ian Botham has surpassed this achievement, having done so five times.

This was also Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, tying him with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test history. The only player ahead of Ashwin is Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67.

Ashwin has now completed 750 international wickets, becoming only the second Indian bowler to achieve this milestone, after spin legend Anil Kumble (953 wickets). In 282 international matches, Ashwin has taken 750 wickets at an average of 25.63, with the best figures of 7/59. He has taken 28 four-wicket hauls, 37 five-wicket hauls, and eight ten-wicket hauls in international cricket. He surpassed West Indies icon Courtney Walsh (746 wickets) to become the 12th highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Ashwin has also overtaken Walsh to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 522 wickets in 101 Tests at an average of 23.70, his best figures being 7/59. Walsh had taken 519 wickets in 132 Tests.

The 38-year-old all-rounder has an impressive record at his home stadium, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. In five Tests and seven innings, Ashwin has scored 331 runs at an average of 55.16, including two centuries and a fifty. He has also taken 36 wickets at an average of 22.91, with his best figures being 7/103.

Regarding the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

A special game calls for a special conversation 💙@ashwinravi99's family in a heartwarming interaction with him post Chepauk heroics. P.S. - Ashwin has a gift for his daughters on this #DaughtersDay. Watch 👇👇#INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @prithinarayanan pic.twitter.com/4rchtzemiz — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2024

India's top order collapsed, leaving them at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 off 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, helping India recover. After being reduced to 144/6, Ashwin (113 off 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* off 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) formed a 199-run partnership, propelling India to a total of 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, dismantling the Indian top order by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight, but Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) wrecked their batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets each. Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 runs in their first innings, trailing by 227 runs.

In India's second innings, they again lost their top order early, struggling at 67/3. However, centuries from Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109 off 128 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) helped India reach 287/4 before declaring the innings. Bangladesh were set a daunting target of 515 runs.

Bangladesh began their chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) putting together a 62-run partnership. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51* off 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) held the innings together, but Ashwin (3/63) and Bumrah (1/18) took crucial wickets. By the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja tore through Bangladesh's batting line-up, dismissing them for 228 runs. Shanto fought hard, scoring 82 off 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58. Bumrah also claimed one wicket. Ashwin was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

