Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to family emergency

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 16 : India's spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin, who on Friday reached a massive career milestone of 500 Test wickets, has withdrawn from the ongoing Rajkot Test against England due to a family emergency.

Ashwin will take no further part in the third Test against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) late on Friday announced that Ashwin had withdrawn from the ongoing third Test with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," BCCI said in a statement.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," it further read.

Ashwin entered the elite 500 Test wicket club on Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot. He was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

Earlier, centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's as well as crucial lower-order runsincluding 37 from Ashwin's batpropelled India to 445.

However, England's fiery response with the willow put the hosts on the back foot going into Day 3.

At Stumps on Day 2, England were sitting pretty at 207/2, going at a run-a-ball rate and trailing India by just 238 runs.

