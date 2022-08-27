Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

Dubai, Aug 27 Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

As per Nabi, he decided to bowl first considering the freshness of the wicket.

"We want to bowl first here. It's a fresh wicket, there's cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders," the Afghan skipper said at the toss.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also wanted to bowl first, informing that Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts.

"We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-rounders, and three genuine bowlers. We've got two new faces - Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts," said Shanaka.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

