Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Police issue stadium guidelines

Dubai is all set to host 10 of the 13 Asia Cup cricket matches, including the opening game on August 27; the India-Pakistan header on August 28; and the title-decider on September 11.The Dubai Police have issued a list of guidelines for fans to follow. Notably, selfie sticks; power banks; political flags and banners; bikes, skateboards and scooters; and filming or flash photography are among the things that are banned at the stadiums.The Dubai Police have urged spectators to strictly adhere to all safety and security guidelines issued by the authorities. They reiterated that only ticket holders would be allowed entry to the stadium.

Remote-controlled devices, Animals, Glass, Filming or flash photography, Illegal or toxic substances, Radio communication devices or power banks, Selfie sticks umbrellas, Sharp objects, Lasers, Political flags and banners all have been banned. The tournament kickstarts on August 27 with the opening game. In the opening clash, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.There are 6 teams that are part of the Asia Cup 2022. India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong are the 6 teams that are part of the tournament. Hong Kong won the qualifier round by defeating UAE in the final and earned the spot of the 6th team in the tournament. Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. A total of 13 matches will take place during the Asia Cup 2022. The final will be played on September 11 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India is the defending champions of the tournament as they won the previous edition back in 2018.