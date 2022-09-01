Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli, becomes India's second most-successful T20I skipper

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday overtook Rohit Sharma to become India's second most successful T20I captain.

He reached this feat during his side's Group A match against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Now, Rohit Sharma has 31 wins in his 37 T20I matches as captain. He has only lost six. His win percentage as skipper in this format is a massive 83.78.

MS Dhoni remains India's most successful T20I captain of all time. He captained India in 72 games, out of which the team won 41, lost 28, tied one and two produced no result. His win percentage in the format is 59.28.

Virat Kohli has now slipped to third. In his 50 games as skipper in T20Is, he won 30 of them, lost 16. Two matches ended in a tie while two produced no results. His win percentage as a skipper in this format is 64.58.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by Hong Kong, Team India posted 192/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli showcased glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, decorated with a four and three massive sixes. Then in the final few overs, Suryakumar Yadav exploded, smashing a brilliant 68* off 26 balls with six fours and six sixes.

Pacer Ayush Shukla (1/29 in four overs) was Hong Kong's bowlers' pick.

Chasing 193, Hong Kong had posted 51/2 in their powerplay. Babar Hayat (41 off 35 balls) and Kinchit Shah (30 off 28 balls) played some solid knocks. But it was not enough to help Hong Kong shock the mighty Indians as they fell 40 runs short of a win. They finished their innings at 152/5 in their 20 overs. India earned direct qualification to the Super Four Phase of the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/15 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also took a wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor