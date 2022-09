Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka will take on Mohammad Nabi -led Afghanistan in the first Super Four match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the all important toss, Sri Lanka opted to field first.

In the tournament’s opener, Afghanistan stunned five-time champion Sri Lanka, by a staggering eight wickets. Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. No changes for Sri Lanka, a forced one for Afghanistan.