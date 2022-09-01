Asia Cup 2022: The way Suryakumar batted, it was good to watch, says Nizakat Khan

Dubai, Sep 1 Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan appreciated the way India batter Suryakumar Yadav batted in his unbeaten knock of 68 off just 26 balls, saying that it was great to watch and rued the slip-ups made by his bowlers in the death overs after electing to bowl first.

Suryakumar Yadav's fireworks in the last seven overs and combined with Virat Kohli's 31st T20I fifty propelled India to reaching a daunting 192/2, with 78 of those coming in the last five overs.

With his drives, slashes, scoops and sweeps apart from audacious wrist play, he brought out a barrage of boundaries on Hong Kong's bowlers to remain unbeaten on 68 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 261.53.

"I think the way we started with the ball, we were amazing till 13th over, fielding was good too. But we slipped after that, especially in the death overs, but the way Suryakumar batted, it was good to watch," said Nizakat in post-match presentation ceremony.

Hong Kong came into the Asia Cup main event after topping the qualifying tournament in Oman, winning all three matches against Singapore, Kuwait and UAE. "I think it (Asia Cup) was a big opportunity for all the boys. I know we were away for a long time, boys were playing with injuries, credit goes to them, I am very proud of them," added Nizakat.

India sealing one of the two Super Four spots meant Friday's match between Hong Kong and Pakistan is a virtual quarterfinal clash for the second and last spot. "I think we're going to sit down tomorrow (Thursday), we will look at our death bowling, we will improve in the next game (against Pakistan)," concluded Nizakat.

Babar Hayat, who top-scored with 41 and had a 71-run stand with Kinchit Shah (30), was happy with his sixes and fours coming off his bat and highlighted the positives Hong Kong will take in their next match against Pakistan.

"I think that knock (of mine) was much needed. I think we were chasing around 200, so we had to play our shots. I was playing my shots and they were coming off nicely off the middle. The way we've played in Oman and here we did well."

"I think apart from our bowling, everything was good. Our fielding and batting was good - lots of positives to take for the next game. Couple of guys bowled well too. The wicket was a bit tricky and the Indian bowlers are really experienced, they bowled really well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor