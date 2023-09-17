Asia Cup 2023: Cricket fans cheer as Team India returns to hotel after spectacular win over Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 17 : Following India's record-extending 8th Asia Cup title victory, ecstatic cricket fans cheered for Men in Blue as the team returned to the hotel after beating Sri Lanka in the final.

After speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style after beating co-hosts in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The fans' enthusiasm and their love for the national team were clearly visible as they chanted players' names.

The champions were surrounded by a sizable audience as they returned with a prestigious trophy.

#WATCH | Colombo, Sri Lanka: Cricket fans cheer as team India returns to the hotel after winning the #AsiaCup2023 finals against Sri Lanka. India beat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final by 10 wickets pic.twitter.com/UNh5XgLFnv —(@ANI) September 17, 2023

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

The Asia Cup summit clash saw a terrific turn of events as Indian pacer Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. In a spectacular display of bowling prowess, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, mainly due to Siraj’s exceptional performance, claiming six wickets in seven overs.

In response, India chased down the target in merely 37 balls by 10 wickets. This is the largest victory for India, by the number of balls remaining in the innings and also the biggest defeat for Sri Lanka.

With this, India became the Asia Cup champions for the eighth time and kept the tag of being the most successful team in the tournament.

