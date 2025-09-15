Asia Cup 2025: India Qualify for Super Four After Oman Get Eliminated

India on Monday, officially qualified for the super four stage for the ongoing Asia Cup after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won against Oman by 42 runs in Group A of in the 7th match of the tournament today and kept their super four hopes alive.

The Muhammad Waseem-led team posted 172 runs on the board in a loss of 5 wickets after choosing to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. UAE victory over Oman pulled India into the super four spot with a net run rate (NRR) of +4.793 and four points, sitting at the top of the points table of Group A.

Pakistan, after losing against India on Sunday, holds second spot on the table with +1.649 RR and two points. Oman lost its first match with Men in Green and second against UAE as they became the first team to be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025.