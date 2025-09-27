Dubai [UAE], September 27 : Following India's nail-biting Super Over win against Sri Lanka in their final Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded the team's character, highlighted the middle-order contributions of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and praised Arshdeep Singh's composure under pressure during the decisive Super Over, which restricted Sri Lanka to just two runs.

What was supposed to be a dead rubber turned out to be perhaps the best match of the tournament, with both sides crossing the 200-run mark and SL even getting a centurion in Pathum Nissanka. While Indian bowling was beaten to the pulp, some solid performances from middle-order batters and heading into the final against Pakistan unbeaten are two massive positives.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said, "It felt like a final and the boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end. To have that start with the bat, and someone like Sanju and Tilak taking that tempo was good to see. And for someone like Sanju, who is not opening the batting, and taking that responsibility and even Tilak showing great confidence, which was good to see."

"Arshdeep has delivered for us the last 2-3 years. I told him to back his own plans and try to execute. He has been there in that situation many times and he has done really well for India and for his IPL side. His confidence says it all. None other than Arshdeep to bowl that Super Over," he added.

Surya also said that a few players had cramps due to heat, but there will be a recovery day on Saturday, following which, they would turn up for the finals the way they did today.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka was appreciative of Nissanka's ton and said that as a captain, there are plenty of positives to take despite going winless in the Super Four stage after entering it unbeaten.

"It was a fabulous game, and we were in the game until Varun and Kuldeep bowled those middle overs. It was unbelievable batting (from Nissanka), they have some extremely good bowlers and it was splendid to see him bat with that attacking approach. There were many positives from the Asia Cup. We have been playing good cricket, but unfortunately, we could not win in the last two games. As a captain, there are a lot of positives to take," said the SL skipper.

SL won the toss and elected to field first. While vice-captain Shubman Gill (4) fell early, the skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12) continued his low string of scores as a captain. Abhishek Sharma's impeccable tournament continued as he contributed 61 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. This was his third successive fifty in the tournament and made him the first batter to overtake the 300-run mark in the T20I Asia Cup. From the middle-order, Tilak Varma (49* in 34 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sanju Samson (39 in 23 balls, with a four and three sixes) did manage to get some valuable game time and runs, taking India to 202/5 in their 20 overs. Both of them stitched a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Maheesh Theekshana (1/36) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/37) were top wicket-takers for SL.

As Lankans chased the first 200-plus target of the tournament, they lost Kusal Mendis for a golden duck to Hardik Pandya. But this did not deter Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera (58 in 32 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), who launched a counter-attack in almost an instant. Nissanka reached his century and scored a 58-ball 107, with seven fours and six sixes, while Dasun Shanaka scored 22 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six. However, SL and India could not be separated, with the match going to a Super Over, despite a comeback of sorts towards the end by India. Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) was the top bowler for India.

In the Super Over, SL could manage just two runs, with Arshdeep Singh getting two wickets. India wiped off the target in just the first ball itself.

Nissanka received the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. With this nail-biting win, India remain unbeaten and advance to the final, while Sri Lanka bowed out of the Super Four stage without a win, despite entering it unbeaten. The match saw standout performances from both sides, with India holding their nerve in crunch moments.

