Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Be Rested Against Oman

India is likely to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for their final group-stage match against Oman on September 19, a move aimed at keeping him fresh for the Super Four stage, according to a PTI report. India began their Asia Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over hosts UAE on September 9 and followed it with a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan on September 14, securing the top spot in their group. The final group match against Oman is now a formality.

Bumrah has been in excellent form, taking two wickets for 28 runs against Pakistan and moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. In 72 matches, he has claimed 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 with an economy of 6.29.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are likely to replace Bumrah. Arshdeep needs just one wicket to become the eighth Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets, giving the match extra significance for him.

The game also offers India’s batsmen more time at the crease. Earlier wins over UAE and Pakistan were one-sided, and the team hopes to sharpen its top and middle order ahead of tougher Super Four matches. Kuldeep Yadav has also bolstered India’s attack with three wickets for 18 runs against Pakistan, moving past Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin into sixth place on India’s T20I wicket-takers list.