Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Wins ‘Impact Player’ Medal After Stellar Performance Against Bangladesh (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his dream run in the Asia Cup as India sealed a spot in the final with a win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 25, 2025. Kuldeep was named Impact Player after his three wickets triggered a Bangladesh middle-order collapse in the chase of 169. The award was presented by analyst Hari Prasad Mohan, who praised Kuldeep for troubling batters with his variations of spin, drift, and dip.

Kuldeep said after the match that the bowling unit executed its plans well. “With the ball, Hardik and Bumrah were excellent. As spinners, our job was to control the middle overs and pick the middle-order wickets. We did well. The intensity was good and let’s carry the same in the next game,” he said.

This was his first Impact Player medal despite earlier match-winning spells. He had already claimed back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the opening games against the UAE and Pakistan.

The left-arm spinner returned to the T20 side for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. This is also the first time he has been included in the playing XI under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India are the first team to qualify for the final. The defending world champions have won all five matches in the tournament.